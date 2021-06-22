22 Tigers to play summer ball

A record 22 members of the Hampden-Sydney College baseball team are set to play in various 2021 summer wooden-bat leagues.

In addition, former Tiger standout Jonathan Triesler is playing in the Independent Pecos League for the Alpine Cowboys in Alpine, Texas. Triesler becomes the fifth former H-SC baseball team member of head coach Jeff Kinne to play professionally, joining John Shoenholtz (Independent), Larry Greene (Independent), Matt Brown (Independent) and Reggie Johnson (Houston Astros Organization).

“We’re excited to have so many guys playing at such a high level of summer league ball,” Kinne said. “This will only help our program moving forward for the 2022 season. It’s also exciting for us to have another former Tiger playing professionally this summer.”

Triesler served as a volunteer assistant coach at H-SC during 2020-21, working primarily with the hitters and outfielders. He was a four-year team member with the Tigers (2017-20), starting 93 of 114 career games with a career batting average of .322, five home runs and 55 RBIs. Jonathan also made 45 career mound appearances, starting 16 games with a career record of 10-4, a 4.55 ERA, 138.1 innings pitched, 127 strikeouts and six saves. He’ll pitch in the Pecos League which operates in cities throughout California, New Mexico, Southern Arizona, Kansas, West Texas and Southern Colorado.

Below is a complete list (by team or league) of current Tigers who have plans to play summer baseball.

Ryan Boyce – Coastal Plain League – Tri-City Chili Peppers

Justin Woodall – Coastal Plain League – Tri-City Chili Peppers

Jay Beavers – Coastal Plain League – Tri-City Chili Peppers

Reese White – Eastern Shore Baseball League – Georgetown Titans

Jaylen Calloway – American Legion – Big Island Post

Trey Karnes – National Adult Baseball Association – Richmond Brewers

Chad Mick – National Adult Baseball Association – Deltaville Deltas

Max Lipscomb – Old North State League – Oak City Gliders

Ethan Snyder – Old North State League – Oak City Gliders

Tillman Butler – Rockingham County League – Elkton Blue Sox

Cameron Shields – Rockingham County League – Elkton Blue Sox

Jack Bourdon – Rockingham County League – Elkton Blue Sox

Owen Tappy – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – Charlotte Mustangs

Jason Covaney – Premier Collegiate League – Greenbrier Knights

Lucas Burnette – Textile League – Martinsville Ponies

Trent Jones – Tidewater Summer League – Tidewater Drillers

Julian Franks-Pollock – Tidewater Summer League – Team to be determined

Aidan Williams – Tidewater Adult Summer League – Astros

Kieran Conway – Tidewater Adult Summer League – Astros

Allan Williamson – Piedmont League – League Draft upcoming

Tymothy Hart – Piedmont League – League Draft upcoming

