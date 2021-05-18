Wise wins scholarship

Tanner Wise, a junior at Buckingham County High School and second vice president of the Buckingham FFA participated in the Virginia Institute of Cooperative Education (VICE) conference during the month of April.

The Virginia Cooperative Council sponsors this annual event which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council invited student applicants to submit a project based on the cooperative of their choice and complete a test related to subject material that VCC provided to them about cooperatives.

Wise chose Farmers Cooperative in Farmville for his project and he created and edited a video of his interview with Assistant Manager Sam Goin Jr. He asked Goin questions about Farmers Cooperative’s history, how people join, how the pandemic affected how they do business, and their plans and goals for the future.

The Virginia Cooperative Council awarded Tanner Wise a $1,000 educational scholarship that he may use at the higher education facility or trade school of his choice.

The Virginia Cooperative Council has also invited Wise to join the other 2021 VICE conference participants at the Georgia Cooperative Council’s Youth Leadership Conference in Covington, Georgia in July.

Wise is the son of David and Sherri Wise of Poplar View Farm in Dillwyn.

For additional information about the Virginia Cooperative Council, please visit www.virginia. coop.