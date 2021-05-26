Use your right to vote

To the Editor:

“Someone struggled for your right to vote; use it!”

Those are strong words from Susan B. Anthony, but they are fitting for the times we are living in.

According to a recent tally by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, 361 bills restricting voting have been introduced in 47 states as of March 24. Your vote matters more than ever.

Primary elections are notorious for low voter turn-out. We have the opportunity to reverse that trend in the upcoming Democratic Primary on June 8.

The Republican Party of Virginia recently held a nominating convention on May 8.

Your voice matters. Your vote counts. Men and women died for your right to vote. Use it.

You can vote by mail. You can vote early at your local registrar’s office, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The last two Saturdays prior to the primary are also voting days – Saturday, May 29, and Saturday, June 5. And, of course, you can vote on election day at your local precinct on Tuesday, June 8.

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. so eloquently said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Do not be silent on June 8. I urge every Democrat in the state of Virginia to stand up, line up, speak up and vote on June 8.

Maggie Snoddy

Buckingham