Tigers place six on VaSID football team

Hampden-Sydney College placed six student-athletes on the 2020-21 Virginia Sports Information Directors’ (VaSID) College Division All-State Football Teams, including four first team and two second team selections, while freshman defensive back Will Pickren of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina was picked as the VaSID Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Earning VaSID First Team All-State honors were Pickren, along with senior offensive linemen Brad Gholson of Montpelier and Tyler Howerton of Alexandria, as well as senior tight end Ed Newman of Farmville. Garnering second team all-state accolades were junior running back Kaleb Smith of Rocky Mount and senior linebacker Brendan Weinberg of Apex, North Carolina.

Pickren started all five games and led the Tigers in tackles with 39, including 20 solo and 19 assists, with four tackles for loss, one interception and two pass breakups. He tied for sixth in the ODAC in interceptions, ranked seventh in tackles and tackles per game (7.6), while tied for 14th in pass breakups. The first-year standout delivered several big hits throughout the season, making his presence felt in all five games. Will previously was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Rookie of the Year and First Team All-ODAC this spring.

Gholson started all five games, helping to anchor the offensive line from his right tackle position as the Tigers accounted for 1,772 yards of total offense in five games, including 819 yards rushing and 953 yards passing with 20 touchdowns. He allowed no sacks this spring and previously was named First Team All-ODAC.

Howerton, a team captain, started the final three games this spring after missing the first two, helping to anchor the offensive line from his left tackle position as the Tigers accounted for 1,772 yards of total offense in five games, including 819 yards rushing and 953 yards passing with 20 touchdowns. He previously was named the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year and First Team All-ODAC this spring.

Newman started all five games and led the Tigers with 19 receptions for 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He was tied for fourth in ODAC receiving yards, fifth in receiving yards per game (56.2), tied for sixth in receptions and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns. He previously was named first team All-ODAC.

Kaleb Smith started three of four games and accounted for 290 all-purpose yards, including 191 yards rushing and 99 yards receiving with three touchdowns. He had 36 rushing attempts and three touchdowns along with 13 receptions. Smith was second in the ODAC in yards per carry, eighth in yards per game and ninth in rushing yards. He previously was named First Team All-ODAC this spring.

Brendan Weinberg started all five games with 31 tackles, including 11 solo and 20 assists, with 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He ranked 11th in the ODAC in tackles, tied for 13th in tackles for loss, and was 15th in tackles per game. Weinberg previously was named First Team All-ODAC.