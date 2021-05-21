The impossible dream is alive in each of us

Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Even during tragedy and disappointment, God is in control. If you learn to trust God, you will gain the renewed health and vitality you need to pursue those dreams.

Near the end of the play, “Man of La Mancha,” Don Quixote is lying in bed near death, his dreams shattered. His faithful friend and sidekick, Sancho, tries to cheer him up, but the old man says his knightly career was just a dream. Aldonza forces her way into the old man’s bedroom to visit because she can no longer bear to be anyone but Dulcinea. When he does not recognize her, she helps him remember.

She says, “Once you found a girl and called her Dulcinea. When you spoke the name, an angel seemed to whisper, Dulcinea. Won’t you please bring back the dream of Dulcinea? Won’t you bring me back the bright and shining glory of Dulcinea?”

The old man whispers, “Perhaps it was not a dream.”

Kneeling beside Quixote, she says, “You spoke of a dream. And about the quest. How you must fight, and it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose if only you follow the quest.”

He rises from the bed: “The words! Tell me the words!

She continues: “To dream the impossible dream. To fight the unbeatable foe. To bear with unbearable sorrow. To run where the brave dare not go.”

His voice growing stronger he says, “To right the un-rightable wrong. To love pure and chase from afar. To try when your arms are too weary. To reach the unreachable star.”

Suddenly, the old man rises from his bed, calling for his armor and sword so that he may set out again as the mighty Don Quixote de La Mancha, but it is too late. He cries out and falls dead. Sancho is distraught at his friend’s death. Aldonza tries to comfort him, saying, “the old man may be dead but Don Quixote de La Mancha lives on.” When Sancho addresses her as Aldonza, she replies, “My name is Dulcinea.”

The dream lives on. The old man may be dead, but the dream has been planted in Aldonza who becomes to herself and to the world, Dulcinea. The impossible dream is alive in the heart and soul of Dulcinea.

Do you ever wonder what happened to Dulcinea? Well, I happened to get my hands on a never-before-seen script that follows the original play. Would you like to hear what happened next? Of course, you would.

First, Aldonza becomes Dulcinea and continues to work at the inn for several years, but she never forgets the impossible dream. The owner of the inn decides to retire and helps Dulcinea purchase the old rundown inn. She immediately begins to make improvements and takes over all the cooking. Her dream is to become a quality chef with a menu that would attract the finest patrons.

Her inn is renamed: Quixote Castle and becomes the dining establishment to visit with a reputation of serving the finest food and offering the highest quality service. With the profits from Quixote Castle along with the approval and financial help from the priest and local church, Dulcinea opens a school offering quality education for boys and girls with equal opportunities for all. The school is aptly named “The Don Quixote School of Impossible Dreams.”

The impossible dream lives on.

This is my quest, to follow that star. No matter how hopeless, no matter how far. To fight for the right, without question or pause. To be willing to march into hell for a heavenly cause. And I know if I’ll only be true, to this glorious quest, that my heart will lie peaceful and calm when I’m laid to my rest.

And the world will be better for this. And one man or woman, sore and covered with scars, still strove with their last ounce of courage to reach the unreachable star.

In the end, two broken people were healed and fulfilled their quest. The impossible dream is alive and well within each of us, thanks be to God.

