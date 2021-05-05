Temple Pauline Branch Taylor, 75, of Dillwyn, passed May 1. She was born May 23, 1945 in Buckingham County, the only daughter of the late Thomas Oakley and Mary Pauline Branch.

She was a retired employee of Buckingham County. Tempie never met a stranger and enjoyed conversations with everyone she met throughout her day. She was an active member of the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association.

Tempie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Herman Harry Taylor Sr.; two sons, Robert Lee Taylor and his wife, Regina, and Herman “Beanie” Taylor Jr.; grandchildren, Brian Lee Taylor and his fiancé, Javannah Taylor, Matthew Thomas “Matt” Taylor, Elena Grace McCain, Davin Boykin, Haley Taylor, Karli Taylor and Jodi Taylor; great-grandchildren, Robert Hudson Houser and Colton Eubank; two brothers, Acie Branch Sr. and Calvin Branch; numerous nieces and nephews; all her church families and her many friends.

In addition to her parents, Tempie was also preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Branch and great-grandson, Braiden Lewis.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. in the Woodland U.M.C. Cemetery.

Dunkum Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.