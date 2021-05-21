Suspect in Farmville shooting arrested

The Petersburg Police Department has arrested Shawn Rasheen Jones, 28, of Farmville in connection with a Saturday, May 1, shooting incident on South Virginia Street, in Farmville.

Jones has been charged with multiple firearm offenses, to include malicious wounding. Jones was arrested in Petersburg without incident by the Petersburg Police Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Jones is being held without bond.

Farmville Police are still actively seeking the whereabouts of Tashon Lamont Brown, 21, of Farmville, also wanted for multiple felony offenses related to this shooting.

Anyone with information pertaining to these investigations, or Brown’s whereabouts, is asked to call (434) 392-3332 or use the anonymous Tip411 application. Tip411 is available as a free download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, simply search “Farmville PD Tip411”. It is also available on our website at www.farmvilleva.com.

You can also text a tip to 847411, but you must begin your message with the key word “FarmvillePD.”