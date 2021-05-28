Steel Magnolias to be performed

“Steel Magnolias,” Wolfbane Productions’ 2019 Audience Choice Poll Winner, will be performed Thursdays through Sundays from June 3 to June 27 with limited seating at the Wolf Den, 197 Old Courthouse Road in Appomattox.

Filled with humor and heartbreak, “Steel Magnolias” was written by Robert Harling as a dedication to the strong, witty southern women in his life.

“Steel Magnolias” showcases the talents of Wolfbane favorites Sabina Petra (M’Lynn), Sophie Moshofsky (Shelby), Beverly Owens (Truvy) and Kathy Clay (Ouiser). The show will also star two actresses making their Wolfbane debut, Lucinda McDermott (Clairee) and Heather Whalen (Annelle). The creative team is led by Wolfbane’s award-winning artistic director Dustin Williams (stage direction and set design) and includes Christine Yepsen (technical director), Sara Gehl (production stage manager), Claire Harvey (assistant stage manager), Ben Perry (audio), Scott Chapman (lighting design) and Stephen Sargeant (box office manager).

For tickets, season passes and additional information, visit www. wolfbane.org, or call the box office at (434) 579-3542, or email boxoffice@wolfbane.org. Premium seating is $35. General admission tickets are $29. Student, senior (65+), military are $25 per ticket. Beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase (must be 21+). No outside food or drinks are permitted.