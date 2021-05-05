Sex offender located in Green Bay

The Virginia State Police issued a press release Tuesday afternoon saying Michael P. Trim, a convicted sex offender who allegedly failed to re-register at his new address has been arrested.

The arrest happened in the Green Bay area of Prince Edward County. The VSP had issued a request to the public to help located Trim’s whereabouts Monday, April 19.

“The residents of Virginia are an invaluable partner in locating offenders and submitting tips on all types of crimes,” the release said.