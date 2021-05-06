School board recognizes community partnerships

The Prince Edward County School Board has named the Longwood Center for Visual Arts (LCVA) and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival (VCBF) to the 2021 Virginia School Board Association Business Honor Roll.

The work of the two groups has aided this community in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools for every child who attends.

“The LCVA partnered with us throughout the pandemic, providing art-on-the-go kits for us to distribute during our food markets. The VCBF has been consistently providing us with books to make sure our students have at-home libraries. Volunteers from the VCBF have joined us at school and other locations to help us hand out food and books. These organizations have been terrific community partners for years, and we are grateful for their ongoing support,” Jenn Kinne, Prince Edward County School community engagement liaison, said.