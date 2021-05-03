Police search for shooting suspect

Farmville police are looking for a man related to a Saturday, May 1, shooting incident that left another man wounded.

Tashon Lamont Brown, 21, of Farmville, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He has been charged with multiple felonies related to the shooting that happened Saturday at 6:47 p.m. in the 500 block of South Virginia Street.

Officers arriving on the scene after a call reporting shots fired found one person had been shot and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. According to a release from the Farmville Police Department, the victim is a 24-year-old male who was treated at Centra Southside Community Hospital before being transported to VCU Medical College with non-life threatening injuries.

The release from the police department said police have reason to believe Saturday night’s incident is connected to two shooting incidents reported Friday night.

At 9:21 p.m. Friday, April 30, Farmville police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Buffalo Street. Once on the scene, officers determined multiple shots had been fired. Multiple shell casings were collected from the scene.

Then at 9:55 p.m., police received another call from a motorist traveling west on Third Street, near Industrial Park Road. The driver said he had been shot at, and a bullet had struck the vehicle. Officers responded and were able to confirm that the vehicle had been struck by a bullet. They were also able to collect additional evidence from the scene. No injuries were reported at either scene.

All three shooting incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to these investigations or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call (434) 392-3332 or use the anonymous Tip411 application. Tips may also be texted to 847411. Messages must begin with the key word “FarmvillePD.”