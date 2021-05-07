PACE talent show was ‘Dynamite’

The area’s seniors and several gifted staff members showcased their unique talents during Centra PACE’s Sixth Annual PACE Got Talent the week of April 26-April 30.

Program participants and PACE employees reached for the stars by participating in the talent show which was held each day of the week in order to allow for social distancing.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the annual talent competition in 2020, this year’s show proved to be one for the ages. The older adults served by PACE were able to sit socially distanced in the audience to watch and enjoy performances before stepping up to the stage to showcase their own talents. PACE staff members were also able to entertain the crowd.

The week included singing, dancing and even a special jump rope routine performed by PACE Recreational Therapist and MC for the evening Elise Hemmer. Friday, April 30, the week-long event concluded with a special group dance to the Taio Cruz hit “Dynamite” which staff and seniors grooved along to.

PACE is a comprehensive program for adults age 55 and older who meet the criteria for nursing facility placement but prefer to stay at home.

