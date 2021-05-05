New compass rose painted at airport

In cooperation with the Town of Farmville, members of the EAA Chapter 1202 recently completed the installation of a compass rose on the ramp at the Farmville Airport. The town provided a surveyor to provide the cardinal points for the compass, the paint, paint rollers and masking tape and the members provided the design, the labor to layout the rose and to apply the paint.

The Compass Rose is used by pilots and aircraft owners a means to confirm that the magnetic compass installed in the aircraft in adjusted correctly. The photo of the new compass rose was taken by Chapter President John Hrubos from Cessna 172 of Secretary/Treasurer Tom Ownby.