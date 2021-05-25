Nancy Barden Combs, 79 of Cumberland, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 21. As she would say, she was Nancy Lou, with eyes of blue, born in 1942. She was the daughter of the late Richard Archer Barden and Mildred Lee Barden of Jetersville. She was the seventh of nine children. She was very proud of her many siblings and was always sharing stories of their childhood to anyone who would listen.

Nancy was a graduate of Amelia High School (Class of 1960). She married her husband, Gene, a few days after graduation and spent 55 years with him until he passed in 2016. She retired from the Department of Rehabilitative Services after 29 years of service, so she could “put her feet up” and enjoy time with family. Shortly after retiring, she spent her summers with her grandkids by blood (Lauren, Tyler, and Amber) and by love (Ryan and Harleigh Marion), who affectionately knew her as “Nana.” When she wasn’t spending her time with her grandkids, she was keeping her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles, watching game shows and reconnecting with friends and family on social media.

Nancy loved to make those around her laugh – she enjoyed sharing cartoons like, Maxine, as well as pictures of animals with funny sayings. She enjoyed going out to eat with her family – always wanting to make sure everyone would “eat to keep from getting hungry.”

Nancy was a proud member of Tar Wallet Baptist Church for many years. Her unyielding faith in Christ was always a comfort to her and helped her through difficult times. In the last couple of years, Nancy became a great-grandmother (Great Nana as she would say). Her great-grandbabies brought her incredible joy. She loved seeing them whenever she could.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Bill) Bruce and Tammy (Kevin) Ingle; sister, Frances (Sonny) B. Beales; two brothers, Ray (Chris) Barden and Roy (Pat) S. Barden Sr.; three grandchildren, Lauren (Michael) Whitlow, Tyler (Casey) Ingle and Amber Bruce; three great-grandchildren, Leighton Ingle, Brooks Ingle and Alex Whitlow and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gene H. Combs; parents, Richard A. and Mildred Lee Barden; sister, Barbara Ann Barden and four brothers, Charles E. Barden, Richard L. Barden, William A. Barden and Robert J. Barden.

A memorial service will be held at Puckett Funeral Home on Sunday, June 13th, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tar Wallet Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.