May 17, 2021

  • 63°
Don’t even ask; just wear a mask!

Mutt Madness winner announced

By Staff Report

Published 11:50 am Monday, May 17, 2021

The winner of the Farmville Herald’s Mutt Madness Contest is “Don’t even ask; just wear a mask!” The contest was sponsored by Cumberland Animal Hospital. Hospital representatives will present the winner with a $100 gift certificate.

