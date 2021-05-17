Mutt Madness winner announced
The winner of the Farmville Herald’s Mutt Madness Contest is “Don’t even ask; just wear a mask!” The contest was sponsored by Cumberland Animal Hospital. Hospital representatives will present the winner with a $100 gift certificate.
