Master Gardeners donate books

The Virginia Master Gardeners recently donated a copy of “The Seed Garden – The Art and Practice of Seed Saving” by Buttala Lee to the Buckingham County Library.

The book on seed saving were selected this year to support the seed saving project underway at the Buckingham Library. Librarian Amy White said there is a cabinet with free seeds, both vegetables and flowers, for the public to take home and plant in their gardens.

In addition, the library welcomes donations of saved seeds from experienced gardeners who have extra seeds they would like to share with others.

“The Seed Savers Cabinet is an interesting feature at the new Buckingham Library,“ Jackie Fairbarns of the Virginia Master Gardeners said. “Folks are encouraged to stop by there and check it out. And please check out the new gardening books, too.”

The group plans to donate the same books to the Farmville-Prince Edward and Cumberland libraries.

The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners have donated more than $3,000 worth of gardening books to the three libraries over the past 20 years.

The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and invite the public to a “Celebration of Gardening” event and plant sale Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Prince Edward Extension Office, 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your gardening questions, bargains will be available at the plant sale, and it will be a time of fellowship for both experienced and novice gardeners.