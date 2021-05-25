Mary K. Flint, 90, passed away on Monday May 24, while under hospice care at home in Cumberland.

Mary was born in Greene County, on May 10, 1931. She was the daughter of Hugh Powell and Minnie Pearl Keyseear of Standardsville. Mary married the love of her life, Nelson A. Flint on April 8, 1988.

She is survived by her children: sons, Clyde S. Anderson Jr. (Barbara), of Rockville Maryland and Raymond Powell Anderson Sr. (Susan) of Prince George; daughter, Evelyn C. Carlson (John) of Farmville; granddaughter, Patricia Reavis of Statesville, North Carolina; step-children, David Flint, Glenn Flint (Evangeline), Cynthia Thornton (Randy) and Michele Clark (Scott); numerous other grand, great and great-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.