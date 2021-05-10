Leroy J. Shifflett, 85, died May 1, at his home in Hampton. He was retired from the Air Force and Fort Eustis Air Conditioning Shop. Lee enjoyed working with his family on many projects and was always ready to help others. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his son, Leroy James Shifflett and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra Shifflett; four daughters, Linda Gainer, Diane Craft, Donna Shifflett and Cheryl Kaiser; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and his brother, Reece Shifflett of Dillwyn.

A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.