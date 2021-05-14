LCVA features youth art exhibition

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts presents “Start with Art, Learn for Life: The Annual Area Youth Art Exhibition,” which will be on display at the LCVA from May 28 until July 25.

For more than 20 years, the LCVA has organized and hosted the area’s largest youth art exhibition. This year’s exhibition includes more than 1,500 works of art created by Pre-K to 12th-grade students, under the guidance of 54 teachers, from 49 public, private and home schools in 14 counties and one borough.

Participating counties include Amelia, Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Goochland, Halifax, Henrico, Lunenburg, Lynchburg City, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Powhatan and Prince Edward.

The LCVA invites visitors to view this exhibition during gallery hours on Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Prince Edward County Elementary School students also created a special installation of artwork inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo under the guidance of art teachers Brooke Eamigh, Jean Martin and Joy Utzinger. More than 800 students created individual and group drawings, paintings and sculptures, drawing inspiration from Frida Kahlo’s art and the Central and South American rainforests animals and plants that she painted.