Larry Clinton Stout, 77 of Buckingham, passed peacefully at Heritage Hall – Dillwyn on May 23. Larry was born on July 21, 1943 in Butler, Tennessee and migrated to Buckingham in 1947 with his family that moved to Virginia when the TVA built the Watauga River Dam that forced the relocation of over 650 families from Butler.

Larry worked for many years at Seay Milling Company in Dillwyn. He will be remembered by many as the guy behind the counter at Seay’s who knew where every item of inventory was located in the store and was always happy to help you find the item you needed. Larry was a faithful member of the Church of Latter-day Saints and led a Bible study group during his time in the nursing home.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Novil E. and Rosa A. Stout; two sisters, Betty Huddleston (Morton Jr.) and Shirley Huddleston (Richard); a brother, Bobby Stout (Jean) and a son, William Clinton Stout.

He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Hargadon (Thomas) and her son, Todd Ryan Elliott; two other grandchildren, Anthony Stout and Shelby Stout; four brothers, Jack Stout (Violet), Teddy Stout (Mimi), Novil Stout Jr. (Alice) and Johnny Stout (Patricia); two sisters, Evelyn Taylor (Carl Ray) and Deborah Speas; plus numerous nephews and nieces.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Buckingham County Emergency Services. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.