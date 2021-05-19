Knights top Amelia 10-1

The Buckingham High School baseball team gave up a run for the first time in 13 innings, but had to trouble outscoring Amelia County 10-1 Tuesday, May 18.

The win pushed the Knights’ record to 7-0 with four games remaining in the regular season.

After Amelia pushed across a run in the first inning, the Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the first, three more in the fourth inning and two each in the fifth and sixth innings for the 10-1 final.

Braedyn Schaeffer had a perfect at the plate for the Knights going three for three with four runs driven in. Holden Tyson was two for three with an RBI. Matthew Davis was two for three with two runs scored. Justin Gunter was also two for three with a run scored.

Gunter picked up the win on the mound for the Knights. The starting pitcher pitching five innings allowing a run on two hits. He struck out 11 batters and walked two.

Amari Toney pitched the final two innings for Buckingham allowing only one hit while striking out three and walking two

The Knights will meet Prince Edward High for the second time this season in Farmville Thursday at 5 p.m.