In cooperation with the National Park Trust, Holliday Lake State Park will participate in National Kids to Parks Day Saturday, May 15. This is an opportunity to experience the park while participating in park programs geared towards children.

Bird’s the Word (10-11 a.m.) – Birds are everywhere. Discover the diversity among our feathered friends by searching for them around the park. We may see our resident pair of kingfishers and mockingbirds or possibly witness the long-running feud between the osprey and bald eagle. Closed-toed shoes are required and binoculars are recommended.

Living on the Edge (12-1 p.m.) – The lake’s edge is shelter to some animals and a feast for others. Look for the park ranger along the shore as we roll up our sleeves and try to observe these creatures from a different point of view. Water shoes recommended.

Meet the Mammals (2-3 p.m.) – Did you know beaver skins were used to make hats that were internationally popular? Did you know coyotes came from the west, and wolves used to roam the forests instead? Visit the touch table to discover our shared history with some amazing Virginia mammals and understand our place in the wild.