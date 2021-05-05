May 5, 2021

Horticulturist talks container gardening

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

At the April meeting of the Cumberland Garden Club, the group was treated to a presentation on container gardening by Jay Wilkerson, horticulturist for the Town of Farmville. Wilkerson provided a presentation full of tips on container gardening along with some pictures of his work in Farmville. Shown here is Pat Allard from the Cumberland Garden Club along with Wilkerson.

