Godiska graduates from UWM
Jennifer Godiska of Farmville recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Godiska, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Letters and Science, was one of 3,200 prospective candidates for degrees during the virtual commencement exercises held Sunday, May 16, in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
