Emily Gormus honored by Bridgewater College
Emily Gormus was recognized for excellence by Bridgewater College’s Department of Sociology.
Gormus received the Zygmunt Bauman Scholar Award, which is given to a student who demonstrates outstanding scholarship and leadership in the classroom and exemplifies academic citizenship in the department.
Gormus, a senior sociology major with a concentration in racial and ethnic studies and a minor in communication studies, is the daughter of Mike and Wendy Gormus of Dillwyn.
She is a member of the Philomathes Society, Bridgewater’s scholastic honor society; Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society; and Lambda Pi Eta, a national communication honor society. Gormus is a member of the Honor Council and served as an investigator for the council.
Gormus presented a slide research presentation on “Gender and Me: Student Perspectives on How Social Constructions of Gender Affect Their Lives,” during the 2019 college’s annual ASPIRE (A Celebration of the Arts, Scholarship, Performance, Innovation and Research Excellence).
