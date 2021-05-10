Dillwyn woman killed in I-81 crash

A Dillwyn woman was killed during a traffic accident on I-81 last week.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, Temple P. Taylor, 75, of Dillwyn was driving a 1999 Toyota traveling north at the 31 mile marker on I-81 Saturday, May 1 at approximately 3:20 p.m., when she came up stopped traffic slowing to merge for a work zone approximately 1.5 miles ahead. Taylor’s car was unable to stop in time and rear ended a 2015 Toyota Rav4. The impact of the crash caused Taylor’s vehicle to run off the right side of the road and overturn. Taylor, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Rav4, a 23-year-old woman from Annapolis, Md., was not injured in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.