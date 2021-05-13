Cumberland County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of March. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Gerry J. Sanchez; et al to Casey Jo Bangley, 2.00 AC, Madison District. $185,000.

• R & J Investment LC to Michael Bencivengo, 2.29 AC, Parcel, Madison District. $215,000.

• Monticello Forest LLC to George Howard; et ux, 164.89 AC, Madison District. $322,535.

• Travis W. Harris; et u x to John Partin; et ux, Lot, Hamilton District. $5,000.

• Randall Long; et als o John Raymond; et ux, 1.00 AC, Madison District. $133,890.

• MMA Construction Inc. to Keith Brooks, 2.00 AC, Hamilton District. $234,450.

• Deborah Anne Combs to Robert N. Deskins, 1.94 AC, Randolph District. $225,000.

• MWW Realty Corp to Russ One LLC, 2.012 AC. $105,000.

• Samuel A. Mayo; et ux to Jason Williams. Deed Gift.

• Jennifer Griggs to Thomas C. Huddleston; et ux, 11.2 AC, Randolph District. $2,000.

• Berger Farm LC to David Rodney Franklin; et al, 250.31 AC, Madison District. $650,000.

• Caleb Bennett to Justin Jamerson; et al, 5.345 AC, Randolph District. $22,500.

• Nicholas A. Madison; et ux to James Ray Taylor; et ux, 4.12 AC, Randolph District. $285,000.

• John P. Dulio to Brent Davis, 4.158 AC, Madison District. $20,000.

• Commonwealth of Virginia to Johnny Asal Lumber CO INC; et al, 3.144 AC, Randolph District. $30,000.

• Roberta Smith Cool to Walter Scott Baugh, 14 AC, Hamilton District. $300,000.

• Vanetta Wedner to Rick Corbitt LLC, 2 AC, 14.20 AC, Randolph District. $105,000.

• R & J Investment LC to Tyler Greene; et al, 2.454 AC, Madison District. $223,750.

• Noah Zygmunt; et ux to Richard A. Poe; et ux, 2.000 AC, Hamilton District. $265,000.

• Roundhill Construction LLC to John Wayne Johnson, 2.60 AC, Hamilton District. $239,950.

• Robert B. Darling III to D Edwin Stafford Sr.; et ux, 5.10 AC, 6.12 AC. $455,000.

• Vivian Renee Seay Giles to Michael J. Stone; et ux, 21.86 AC, Randolph District. $669,950.

• Joan W. Foland; Tr to Todd L. Foland. Deed Gift.

• Ellen M. Stroop to Sidney Spencer; et ux, Lots. $210,000.

• Deborah M. Bassett to Stephen M. Bassett, 6.463 AC, 6.000 AC, Lots, Hamilton District. $48,650.

• Dale Hodges Jr.; et al to Michael Holder Jr., 2.699 AC, Hamilton District. $213,500.

• Brenda P. Martin to Troy Dawson Adams, 5.00 AC, Lot, Madison District. $145,000.

• Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Darwin J. Mejia-Velasquez; et ux, 1.69 AC, Randolph District. $32,500.

• John J. Raleigh; et ux to Lucy Scarberry; et ux, 5.0 AC, Lot. $299,000.