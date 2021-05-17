Christine Roberts Yeatts, of Burkeville, departed this life on May 12. She was born July 30, 1937 in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Lucille Roberts of Charlotte Court House.

Christine was a graduate of Randolph Henry High School and retired from Nottoway School system after 33 years of service. She was a member of Burkeville Baptist Church for many years.

Christine is survived by her daughter, Joanne Yeatts Lafoon and her husband, Carlton (Kipper) Harris Lafoon Jr.; three grandchildren, Karli Brook Seefried and her husband, Dan, Carlton (Shayne) Harris Lafoon III and Benjamin Lee Hunter Lafoon, all of Richmond; three great grandchildren, Phoenix, Maddox and Roman Seefried; two sisters, Nancy Dodd of Charlotte Court House and June Keeling of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two brothers, Edd Roberts of Lynchburg and Michael Roberts of Gladys. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews as well as other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Yeatts was preceded in death by her son, Alvin (Teenie) Lee Yeatts Jr.; her husband, Alvin Lee Yeatts Sr. and her brother, Harold Roberts of Gladys.

The visitation, as well as the funeral service, was held at Burkeville Baptist Church Saturday, May 15. A graveside service was held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to Burkeville Baptist Church, 222 Agnew St, Burkeville, VA.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com