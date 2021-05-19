Carolyn Pritchett Oliver Harper, 83 of Powhatan, passed away May 17, following a series of long and hard health challenges. She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace D. Pritchett and Verna S. Pritchett; her first husband, Robert E. Oliver; second husband, Phillip Harper and one son, Darryl B. Oliver.

She is survived by her sons, Jon K. Oliver (Gail) of Forest, Michael S. Oliver (Judy) of Powhatan, Derek L. Oliver (Debbie) of New Kent, Daniel M. Oliver (Terresa) of Weyers Cave, Jason D. Oliver (Lynn) of Star Tannery and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1-3 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan.

A lifelong flower, plant and animal lover, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Powhatan Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com