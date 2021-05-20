Buckingham County Property Transfers

The following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of April. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Betty Jean Anderson to Christopher Mark Anderson; et. Deed Gift.

• Betty Jean Anderson; et al to Christopher Eric Anderson; et. Deed Gift.

• Christopher Eric Anderson; et to Betty Jean Anderson; et al. Deed Gift.

• Shawn D. Bolden to Claudine L. Wood, 4.2 AC, Marshall District. $23,000.

• Matt R. Brown; et ux to Steven L. Brown; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Buckingham Property LLC to Marsadie Williams, 0.93 AC, Slate River District. $130,000.

• Winston C. Carroll to Marcus Austin; et al, ½ AC, James River District. $6,000.

• Catlett Land Company LLC to Throckmorton Properties LLC, 18.919 AC. $40.000.

• Catlett Land Company LLC; et a to Throckmorton Properties LLC. $47,000.

• Jefferson M. Catlett to Marie Elisa Back; et al, 52.760 AC, 49.476 AC, James River District. $172,000.

• Eldridge William Chambers III to Jorge Martinez, 3 AC, Maysville District. $48,000.

• Gwendolyn F. Coleman to Scott Franklin Word; et ux, 4.28 AC, Maysville District. $230,000.

• Countryside Land Company LC to Shauna Perry, 2.04 AC, James River District. $38,900.

• Dawn Marie Daisen; et al to Dianne Sue Payne, 50.5 AC, James River District. $115,000.

• DNA Logging LLC to Randall Davis, 164.27 AC, 2.48 AC, Marshall District. $235,000.

• Barbara W. Dunn; et al to Piedmont Habitat for Humanity, 2.53 AC, James River District. $12,000.

• Jason Christian Eaton; et ux to Morning Rose LLC, 7.87 AC, Slate River District. $36,600.

• Jane S. Ford to John F. Rodgers; et ux, 0.07 AC, Town of Dillwyn; Curdsville District. $67,500.

• Stephen Glenn Glass to Sam D. Graham, 3.47 AC, 1.01 AC, James River District. $51,400.

• Bruce Hastings Griffin to Dominick Lamonte Jr., 4 AC, Maysville District. $90,200.

• Dennis W. Hall to Ronald Lee Hall, 29 AC, 12.31 AC, James River District. $15,000.

• Denise Hance to Christopher Alan Wright; et a, 2.000 AC, Parcel. $40,000.

• Charles Joseph Hubbard to Michael P. Hubbard; et al. Deed Gift.

• Jean M. Johnson; et al to Jean M. Johnson; et al. Deed Gift.

• JWY CO LLC to Amos E. Stolzfus; et ux, 149.50 AC, Curdsville District. $450,000.

• Gregory Charles Lang to Gregory Charles Lang; et al. Deed Gift.

• Zachary Ryan Lassiter to Randy Thomas Lassiter. Deed Gift.

• Samantha Mackey; et al to Kelly Ann Matthews. Deed Gift.

• Gregory Scott McCauley ex et to Kodie Taylor, 2.0 AC, James River District. $21,000.

• Lorie J. McCrory to Tyler Gerard Hock, 109.97 AC, Francisco District. $245,000.

• Charlton J. Miller Sr.; et ux to Daria Maria Brezinski; et al, 0.100 AC, 2.509 AC, Marshall District. $100,000.

• Stephen R. Miller; et ux to Zachary Ryan Lassiter, 12.98 AC, 2.00 AC, Curdsville District. $185,000.

• Peggy B. Moore to Anthony Scott Moore. Deed Gift.

• Travis James Morgan to Robert Tarantole, 2.00 AC, James River District. $241,100.

• Phillip D. Norris; et al to Marian Rose Alberts; et al, 26.667 AC, 71.58 AC, Slate River District. $243,400.

• David M. Orcutt to John A Frusciante, 6.0 AC, James River District. $14,500.

• Pardee Virginia Timber 2 LLC to James Dwayne Phillips; et al, 38.75 AC, Slate River District. $75,0000

• H Curtis Pearson Jr. to Colleen N. Shaud; et al, 4.145 AC. $14,500.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr. to Outdoor Investments LLC, 3.000 AC, Slate River District. $10,000.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr.; et al to Christian J. Brewer; et al, 83.6 AC, James River District. $100,000.

• Emily Iva Sun Preuss-Anderson to Betty Jean Anderson. Deed Gift.

• Charles Andrew Jr.; et ux to Faith L. Toney; et al. Deed Gift.

• James Donald Rozell; et al to Andrew J. Brooks; et al. $38,000.

• Brandon D. Savage; et ux to Allison M. Savage. Deed Gift.

• Dalyn Ruth Seay to James Wesley Uzzell, 10/11 AC, Town of Dillwyn, Curdsville District. $180,000.

• Kira S. Shifflett; Tr et al to Coleman Morris, 11.0 AC, Slate River District. $100,000.

• Kira S. Shifflett; Tr et al to Tiffany Brown; et al, 11.0 AC, Slate River District. $100,000.

• Kira S. Shifflett; Tr et al to Charles Morris, 14.461 AC, Slate River District. $125,000.

• Nathan W. Shifflett; et al to Charles W. Schwaninger, 123.365 AC. $209,720.

• Robert L. Shutts Sr.; et al to Brian J. Tyson; et ux, 3.00 AC, Slate River District. $23,500.

• Robert L. Shutts Sr.; et al to Cameron A. Herndon; et ux, 3.00 AC, Slate River District. $23,000.

• Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Stephen Glenn Glass, 3.47 AC, 1.01 AC, James River District. $19,900.

• STC Investments INC to K & C Twin Acres LLC, 2.803 AC, James River District. $125,000.

• Sterling Investments LLC to Ira J. Stoltzfus; et al, 41.35 AC, James River District. $24,500.

• Jason E. Talbott; et ux to Jason W. Vaughn; et ux, .66 AC, Maysville District. $130,000.

• Matt Taylor Jr. to Angela Cook; et ux. Deed Gift.

•Throckmorton Properties LLC to CMH Homes INC, 11.069 AC, Slate River District. $30,500.

• Robert Toney; et al to Shawn D. Bolden, 4.2 AC, Marshall District. $14,000.

• Larry R. Watson to Jeremiah J. Stoneman; et ux, 50.251 AC, Marshall District. $85,000.

• Robert H. Whistleman; et ux to Country Oakes Land and Timber L, 28.09 AC, Francisco District. $285,000.

• Franklin Jason Wishert to Tracy L. Messing, 4.979 AC. $160,000.

• Steven R. Woody; et al to Arthur J. Prusia; et al, 24.29 AC, 30.45 AC, James River District. $35,000.

• 5 White Rock Road LLC to R Scott Knierim, 2.13 AC, Slate River District. $14,450.48.