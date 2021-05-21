Buckingham Baptist Church is 250 years old

Congratulations to Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton as they celebrated 250 years Thursday May 20. If there are any other churches that are an offspring from Buckingham Baptist Church, please contact Buckingham Baptist Church at (434) 581-3820 and leave us a message and someone will contact you.

Browns Chapel, located north of Dillwyn on Gravel Hill Road, will host a benefit gospel sing and barbecue dinner Saturday, May 22, beginning at 4 p.m. to raise funds for a mission trip to Matoaka, West Virginia. Gospel music at its best will feature Barry Snoddy, Chris Lewis and Tommy and Debbie England, all of Buckingham. Dinner will include barbecue, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage all for a donation. All are welcome to attend this event.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation invite all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or home phone (434) 283-4657.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Susie Taylor of Dillwyn on Friday, May 21, Kathy Midkiff of Dillwyn Saturday, May 22, Opal Pembelton of Chester Sunday, May 23, Della Ford of Cumberland Wednesday, May 26.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn will host in-house services Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Also, attendees may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregations invite all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton invites you to join them for morning worship services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Remember to socially distance and wear a face mask.

