Benchmark Community Bank is ‘Looking Our Best’
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presented the “Looking Our Best Award” to Benchmark Community Bank Tuesday, May 11, at their midtown location in Farmville. From left are Danielle Jones, Ruth Horse, Robert Foley, Lisa Shepherd, Ellen Allen, Cheryl Gee, LeAnne Emert, Joy Stump, Anne Tyler Paulek, Kerry Mossler and Sinclair Bryden.
