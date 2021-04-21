Women’s golf team finishes sixth

Longwood women’s golf saved their best for last, posting a season low three-round score to finish the Big South Women’s Golf Championship in sixth place on Friday afternoon at the Patriot at Grand Harbor.

As a team, the Lancers fired scores of 306-302-304—912 (+48), three of their four lowest rounds of 2021 behind only their final round of 301 at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate. Their 912 also marks their lowest three-round score in the Big South Tournament since joining the conference in the 2012-13 season. This consistent performance culminated in three Lancers in the top-25, Longwood’s third-consecutive Big South tournament performance finishing with at least two golfers in the top-25 in the field.

Leading the charge for Longwood was Diana Domenech who raised four spots on the leader board on Friday to end in T-16th with scores of 76-75-74—225 (+9). The junior’s finish is the best for a Lancer at the Big South Championship since April 14, 2018, when Kyra Horlock finished in 16th. Domenech ended with 32 pars, the 11th most in the field, along with seven birdies.

Making her Big South tournament debut, freshman Emma Landis ended in T-23rd with scores of 76-74-78—228 (+12) in an impressive first showing at Grand Harbor. Landis matched Domenech with 32 pars and seven birdies, helping lead the Lancers to top-five team showings in total pars (149) and birdies (33).

Grace Huffman joined Landis and Domenech in the top-25, firing scores of 77-73-80—230 (+14) to end in 25th on Friday. The junior led the Lancers in birdies with nine while playing par-five holes at an impressive average of 4.67 (-4), tied for the fifth-best mark in the tournament.

Freshman Annabelle Jennings finished T-29th in her championship debut, finishing her final round with her best score of 76 (+4) to elevate four spots on the leaderboard and end at 77-80-76—233 (+17). Bobbi Uhl followed close behind, moving up three spots herself with final scores of 78-80-76—234 (+18).

USC Upstate’s Beem Pabsimma took home the individual title, carding 69-69-72—210 (-6) to win by three strokes over Campbell ace Anna Nordfors. Campbell ended the stroke-play portion of the tournament in first for the fifth-consecutive year, leading by a comfortable 16 strokes at 281-294-295—870 (+6). However, the new format will now send the top-four seeds into match play to determine the winner. No. 1 seed Campbell will face No. 4 seed High Point, while No. 2 seed USC Upstate will face No. 3 seed Gardner-Webb with the winners advancing to the championship-determining showdown.

With their 2021 slate wrapped up, the Lancers will turn to the fall of 2021 for their next action with all five members of Longwood’s 2021 Big South Tournament lineup slated to return.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Campbell, 281-294-295—870 (+6)

2. USC Upstate, 291-299-296—886 (+22)

3. Gardner-Webb, 292-305-297—894 (+30)

4. High Point, 303-292-303—898 (+34)

5. Winthrop, 303-294-307—904 (+40)

6. Longwood, 306-302-304—912 (+48)

7. UNC Asheville, 314-305-310—929 (+65)

8. Charleston Southern, 305-312-319—936 (+72)

9. Radford, 323-310-311—944 (+80)

10. Presbyterian, 322-324-324—970 (+106)

LONGWOOD RESULTS

T16. Diana Domenech, 76-75-74—225 (+9)

T23. Emma Landis, 76-74-78—228 (+12)

25. Grace Huffman, 77-73-80—230 (+14)

T29. Annabelle Jennings, 77-80-76—233 (+17)

T32. Bobbi Uhl, 78-80-76—234 (+18)