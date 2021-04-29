Warrant service ends in suicide

The execution of a federal search warrant in Buckingham County Wednesday morning ended in the apparent suicide of an Arvonia resident.

According to Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Brent Uzdanovics, at approximately 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, the sheriff’s office was assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) with a search warrant on Rock Road in Arvonia.

Uzdanvoics said after officers made contact with the resident, he retreated within the home, at which point a single gunshot could be heard.

Tactical teams were summoned to the scene out of an abundance of caution. After making entry into the residence, the sole occupant was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An FBI public affairs specialist said Thursday the identity of the resident involved in the incident would not be released until next of kin could be notified. The specialist did not immediately provide any details behind the purpose of the search warrant.