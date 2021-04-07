United Way working to raise $60K

The United Way has allocated $28,000 to its 21 partner organizations in this, the first of two rounds of donations.

The organization has a goal of raising $60,000 for its partners this fiscal year, but those efforts have been stymied, as the pandemic has shut down many traditional fundraising avenues.

The United Way’s letter campaign has been its only fundraiser so far.

Fundraising has stalled at just short of halfway toward the goal. The group has a lot riding on its signature and upcoming Third Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby.

In preparation for the derby, the Duck A Friend fundraiser this spring is a way to get the word out about the derby, raise some funds and, hopefully, bring some fun to the community, board members said. Flocking, also known as being ducked, features members of the all-volunteer United Way board putting handmade ducks in people’s yards. A flock can be ordered at ttps:// www.uwprinceedward.org/ civicrm/event/info?id=5&reset=1 or message unitedwaypec@gmail.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Davis at (804) 986-2034.