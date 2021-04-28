Tiger baseball team drops game at Lynchburg

Max Lipscomb had two hits, scored two runs and added one RBI, but Hampden-Sydney College dropped a 6-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball decision to the University of Lynchburg on Tuesday at Wurdeman Stadium.

Nic Graziano took the pitching setback in late relief for the host Tigers (16-11, 11-9 ODAC) against the visiting Hornets (26-11, 16-4 ODAC).

H-SC scored four runs on nine hits with no errors. The Tigers scored one run in the first, two runs in the fifth and one run in the eighth. Lynchburg scored six runs on nine hits with two errors … scoring four runs in the second and two runs in the ninth, getting a pair of solo home runs in the ninth for the road win.

In the first, Lipscomb (2-4, RBI) singled to open the at-bat and later crossed the plate courtesy of a sacrifice fly RBI to left center field by sophomore captain Ryan Boyce.

In the fifth, Trent Jones reached on a bunt single pushed toward first base and later scored via a wild pitch. Lipscomb, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, also crossed the plate when senior captain Ryan Clawson reached on a fielding error with two outs. The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, but a strikeout swinging ended that threat.

In the eighth, freshman Tillman Butler reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a single by Jones, before being replaced by freshman pinch-runner Julian Franks-Pollock, who would later cross the plate on a sacrifice fly to center field by Lipscomb. Lucas Burnette also collected two hits in the contest.

Aidan Williams started and pitched the first six innings, scattering five hits and four runs, all earned, with five strikeouts and four walks. Ryan Portes of Midlothian tossed two scoreless innings, yielding no hits with one strikeout and no walks. Portes got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh with no outs after junior Kieran Conway, who faced three batters, began the inning by hitting a batter, allowing a single and walking a batter. Portes promptly induced two pop-fly outs on the infield before getting a called third strike on the outside corner to end the threat.

Graziano (2-3) pitched the ninth inning allowing three hits, including the two solo homers, with one strikeout and one walk.

H-SC is scheduled to play again Saturday, May 1, on the road at Shenandoah University for an ODAC doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. in Winchester to complete the regular season.