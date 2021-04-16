Tickets available for ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Wolfbane Productions is officially reopened following the relaunch this past weekend with Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

The show runs for three more weeks, April 15-May 2, with limited seating.

To meet ticket demand, two additional matinee performances have been added to the run on Saturday, April 17 and 24, at 3 p.m.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the luxurious Orient Express in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. Winner of the 2021 Audience Choice Poll, this show is a thrilling, suspenseful rollercoaster of a murder mystery.

“If you haven’t yet, buy a ticket. It was phenomenal,” patron Sherri Davenport of Farmville said. “They went above and beyond not only with their safety precautions, but with their stellar performance. I legit got chills at the end.”

Following the run of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” will be the long-anticipated run of Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias.” The show will run in Appomattox from June 3 to 27. Filled with hilarious repartee, biting one-liners and the underlying strength and love of a mother-daughter relationship, experience this beautiful show like never before.

For additional information, please visit www.wolfbane.org or call the Wolfbane box office Wednesday through Sunday at (434) 579-3542. Wolfbane can also be reached by email at boxoffice@wolfbane.org.