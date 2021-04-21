Supervisors honor Bill Moss

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors recently adopted and presented a resolution in memoriam for the late Bill Lewis Moss who owned and operated Moss Motor Company with his wife, Sandra, in Dillwyn. Pictured is Board Chairman and District Three Supervisor Don Matthews presenting the resolution to members of the family on behalf of the board. Pictured are, from left, Trent Lawhorne, Melanie Moss Farrish, Robin Moss Allen, Billy Moss and Sandra Forbes Moss standing beside Matthews.