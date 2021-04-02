Spring Art-on-the-Go bags available soon

This April, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) will have “Hello Spring!” Art-on-the-Go bags ready for pickup beginning Saturday, April 17.

The bags are filled with art activities for all ages and will be available at the LCVA at no charge.

Hello Spring! Art-on-the-Go is a reimagining of the LCVA’s popular series of Free Family Workshops. Free Family Workshops are designed to bring the community together in an enriching and creative environment to celebrate annual events throughout the year.

Hello Spring! Art-on-the-Go bags will be available for contactless pickup at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts starting Saturday, April 17, through Sunday, May 16.

The LCVA will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.