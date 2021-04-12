Sallie Rebecca Benway, 73 of Farmville, passed away on April 5. She was born on April 20, 1947 to the late Luther D. and Mildred Seamster Sudesberry in Farmville. She was the only girl with 4 brothers and loved having a large loving family.

She is survived by two brothers, Ray Sudesberry of Buckingham and Roger Sudesberry (Teresa) of Farmville; a niece, Tina and a sister in law, Mary Ann. She loved her dog “Mitsey” who will miss her also.

The family will plan a service at a later date. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.