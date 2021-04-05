Ruth Cox Wooten, 75 of Chesterfield, joined her loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday, March 31. She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Cox and mother, Alice Bailey.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Wooten; daughter, Sharon Irving (Stephen); son, Robert E. Wooten; grandchildren, Cody, Cory, Stephen and Austin; great-grandchildren, R.J., Sebastian, Kyrstyn and Christian; sisters, Helen Berry and Linda Holloway (Pete) and brother, Maurice Cox (Ann).

Services are private.