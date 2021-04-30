Road work scheduled

Highway work requiring road/lane/ structure closures is planned. However, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www. 511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/ tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/ shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30.

• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15.

• Note districtwide activities.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion date is Nov. 11, 2022.

• Route 360 (704-728) – One lane closed approximately four weeks for bridge superstructure repairs.

• Note districtwide activities.