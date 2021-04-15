April 15, 2021

Road work planned

By Staff Report

Published 6:05 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to, bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup, including extensive debris removal from recent storms.

Work at specific locations:

 Buckingham County:

• Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30. 

• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion Oct. 15. 

• Note districtwide activities. 

 Charlotte County:

• Note districtwide activities. 

Cumberland County:

• Note districtwide activities. 

Prince Edward County:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion  Nov. 11, 2022. 

• Route 360 (704-728) – One lane closed approximately four weeks for superstructure repairs. 

• Note districtwide activities.

