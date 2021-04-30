Revival services planned at Browns Chapel

Welcome home to Dennis Allen of Cumberland who returned home from UVA University Hospital Monday, April 26, after open heart surgery. He is said to be doing alright as of this writing. Your continued thoughts and prayers are and will continually be appreciated.

Browns Chapel of Dillwyn located on U.S. Route 15 North of Dillwyn on Gravel Hill Road will host a homecoming service Sunday, May 2. Morning worship will begin during the day at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker Mitch Crickenburger. Following the service, lunch will be served. There will be no afternoon song service. Revival services will be held Monday, May 3, through Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. each night. Guest speakers include Rev. Billy Swan Monday, May 3, Rev. Bob Johanson Tuesday, May 4 and Mitch Crickenburger Wednesday, May 5. All are welcome to attend.

Visiting the home of Barry and Linda Miles of Cumberland on Thursday, April 22, was Rene Marion of Cumberland.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation invite all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or home phone (434) 283-4657.

Our sympathy is extended to the Garrett family of Cumberland. Charles Timothy Garrett, Jr., age 39, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 19. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Come and be a part of the largest car show in Buckingham County while helping to raise money for the fight against cancer. The BCHS Alumni invites you to join the Seventh Annual Lets Fight Cancer Together Car Show May, 1, from noon till 4 p.m.

The event will be held at Teresa’s Place on Route 15 South in Dillwyn near Sprouse’s Corner. The pre-entry fee is $10. Entry fee (day of ) is $15. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Awards will be given out at 4 p.m. Car categories include: pre-1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Other categories include: 4×4 and drag car. There are also bike categories. Music will be provided by Isaac Randolph. All proceeds will go to Relay for Life. Please follow all current CDC guidelines when attending.

Visiting the home of Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn this past Saturday, April 24, was her special friend in Christ Jane Grey of Rice.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Eleanor Troutman of Richmond and Barbara Dunn of Dillwyn both having birthdays on Saturday, May 1; Tempy Davenport of Dillwyn on Sunday, May 2; Carol Luke of Farmville on Monday, May 5 and Tina Anderson of Henrico on Tuesday, May 6.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. This will be an in-person meeting with 50 people or less. Attendees must remain socially distanced and must wear a mask. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and the surrounding counties about the serious impact the proposed mega landfill will have on the area.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Also attendees may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregations invite all to attend.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to a very special couple, John and Joan Binns of Cumberland.

Buckingham Baptist Church at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton invites you to join them for morning worship services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Remember to social distance and wear a face mask.

Our sympathy is extended to the Taylor family of Dillwyn. Patricia Diane Taylor, age 62, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 22. She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends, loved ones and neighbors.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.