Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of January. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Riley S. Hannas, 3.049 AC, Lockett District. $115,000.

• Edward S J Fader to Marianne E. Klein, Lot, Hampden District. $76,000.

• Melvin Geovany Cabrera Diaz to Melvin Geovany Cabrera Diaz. Deed Gift.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Susan J. Plass, Lot, Town of Farmville. $142,500.

• Rock River Inc to Walter Bradford Wade, Lot, Farmville District. $323,900.

• Marshall Averette Simpson to Michelle N. Simpson, 3 AC, Prospect District. $145,000.

• Clinton D. Mooney to Leath Elizabeth Heath, 5.03 AC, Lockett District. $135,000.

• James D. Whitehead to Susan Deck, 45.49 AC, Buffalo District. $300,000.

• Marshall Thackston to Town of Farmville. Deed Gift.

• L Alfred Long to Joshua E. Amos, 16.5 AC, Hampden District. $48,000.

• Roman Cech to Victor Cruz-Quezada, 1.8 AC, Farmville District. $130,000.

• CVI CGS Mortgage Loan Trust to Frank C. Watkins. $40,000.

• Lees Branch LLC to John Porter, 17.881 AC, Leigh District. $105,000.

• David P. Bappert to Marshall A. Simpson, Lot, Prospect District. $215,000.

• Jessie L. Pack Jr. to WDLC LLC, 3 Parcels, Lockett District. $675,000.

• Martin L. Gilliam to CMH Homes, INC A Tennessee Company, 38.83 AC, Leigh District. $65,000.

• Howard L. Roark to Billy W. Barton Jr., Lot, Leigh District. $70,000.

• Cedric L. Taylor to Teanka S. Hatcher, 2 AC, Prospect District. $14,000.

• Roseann Guterman to Katherine B. Guterman. Deed Gift.

• Joseph L. Reed to David E. Reed Sr. Deed Gift.

• J M H Irby II to Justin Jones. 72.07 AC. $90,000.

• The President and Trustees of to Bin Jiang, 3.64 AC, Hampden District. $163,300.

• Alton B. Fowles, Initial Co-T to Alton B. Fowlkes. Deed Gift.

• Muhammad N. Abdullah to Muhammad Nabil Abdullah. Deed Gift.

• Adrian Y. Lee to Adrian Y. Lee. Deed Gift.

• Adrian Y. Lee to Clinton B. Lee. Deed Gift.

• Adrian Y. Lee to Eugene R. Lee. Deed Gift.

• Timbervest Partners III Virginia to James P. Atkinson, 65.71 AC, Prospect District. $115,000.

• Matthew T. Griswold to Matthew T. Griswold; Tr. Deed Gift.

• Yvette Rodriguez-Dias to David A. Stockment, .568 AC, Town of Farmville. $167,000.

• Bernard A. Kemp to Larry D. Hartman, 25.66 AC, Buffalo District. $360,000.

• Linda Urquhart to Larry D. Hartman, Lots, Buffalo District. $52,000.

• D & T Investments, LLC to Shawn P. Kendrick, PLLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $267,500.

• Jamerson Real Estate, INC. to Corby M. Moore, Lot, Buffalo District. $123,000.

• Paul Hoffman; Tr UA to James Daniel Knapp Sr., Lots, Prospect District. $415,000.

• Meriwood Acres Limited Partner to Meriwood Acres, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Debrah Ann Dillon to Debrah Ann Dillon. Deed Gift.

• Leroy A. Long to David Schurkamp. $290,000.

• Felicia Moes Danberry to Felicia Moes Danberry. Deed Gift.

• Jared Knieriem to Judy Can Fosse Ledoux-Milburn, Lots, Leigh District. $159,900.

• Freddie C. Cobbs to James Andre Slade, Lots, Buffalo District. $57,000.

• James R. Ennis to Ronald Godiska, Lot, Hampden District. $368,000.

• Jerry W. Brickeen to Val Hilton; Trustee, .60 AC, Farmville District. $294,000.