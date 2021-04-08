Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of October. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Michael Yoder to Marshall A. Simpson, Lots, Town of Farmville. $50,500.

• Jon A. Hagemann to Roger Allen Woody Jr., 15.17 AC, Prospect District. $165,000.

• Heather E. Miller to Larry D. Sexton, 5.40 AC, Buffalo District. $25,000.

• Shirley B. Jackson to Jacqueline D. Morgan. Deed Gift.

• Alexander Rife Wells to Emily Deonesia Wells. Deed Gift.

• Gregory E. Scruggs to Austin Scruggs. Deed Gift.

• Rosa A, Fowlkes to Jason L. Satterwhite, 3.43 AC, Hampden District. $16,900.

• Branch Washington to Hester J. Washington. Deed Gift.

• Ronald A. Foster to Ronald T. Foster. Deed Gift.

• Barbara Davis Coyne, Executor to Ronald J. Perrello, 187.70 AC, Hampden District. $565,000.

• Tyler R. Cristo to Tyler R. Cristo. Deed Gift.

• Herbert H. Mullinex to Kaylin Mullinex, 10.81 AC, Leigh District. $150,000.

• Frank Holman to Christopher W. Slayton, 2.00 AC, Hampden District. $83,500.

• Joseph L. Huddleston to Louis L. Huddleston. Deed Gift.

• Orion Investments, Inc to Randy Redd, Lot, Lockett District. $16,500.

• Gabrielle E. Eliason to Robert W. Kane, 20.17 AC, Lockett District. $50,000.

• Shirley L. Harris to Ellarane Scott, 3 AC, Farmville District. $21,000.

• Marshall A. Thackston to Rita O. Moseley, Lots, Farmville District. $3,800.

• Louise N. Crigger to Carl J. Crigger. Deed Gift.

• Lynn E. Eanes Jr. to Larry Wade Clements Jr., 1.5 AC, Lockett District. $297,000.

• Roadside Properties, LLC to Constance O. Armstrong, Parcels, Prospect District. $67,500

• Taylor Manufacturing Company Inc to Bridget Halsey, 5.96 AC, Prospect District. $11,000.

• Spear Mountain Investments, LLC to Timmy Lee Breeden, 1 AC, Prospect District. $40,600.

• Kathleen N. Speas to Lydia V. Garrett 1.08 AC, Town of Farmville. $195,250.

• Elwood C. Finch to Eric D. Vaughn Brevard, 19.96 AC, Hampden District. $34,250.

• Alexander William Bigger Jr. to Eurika V. Tyree. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Harris to Darangi N. Harrison, Lot, Lockett District. $36,000.

• Stephen H. Goldberger to Joseph P. Dean, Lot, Farmville District. $266,000.

• Annie E. Vaughan to Ricky P. Tucker. Deed Gift.

• Mary Ann Lentz to Cody A. Stancil, Lot, Town of Farmville. $165,000.

• Daniel L. Davis to Billy W. Barton Jr., Lots, Leigh District. $45,000.

• Robert S. Maxey Jr. to Randy Redd, 6.43 AC, Lockett District. $22,000.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston to Kristopher L. Smith, Lots, Prospect District. $79,000.

• Mary Ann Lentz to Atlantic Transfers, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $48,000.

• Melissa G. Zehner to James C. Grant, 1/2 Interest, Town of Farmville. $150,000.

• Mary Ann Lentz to L’Tonya Tobin, Lot, Town of Farmville. $41,596.

• Janet MacGruder to R&J Investment, LLC, Lot, Buffalo District. $50,000.

• Hunter Barnard to Kenneth Ralph, 3.28 AC, Prospect District. $41,000.

• Lancer Properties, LLC to Joyce Paige Eggleston, Lot, Town of Farmville. $150,000.

• FHG, LLC to Mark David Skelton, Lots, Town of Farmville, $250,000.

• John Meeks to Wesley M. Jackson, Lot, Hampden District. $23,000.

• Saiyun Chen to Tymain A. Easter, Lot, Town of Farmville. $185,000.

• Stephen R. Fore, Trustee of Sa to Charles N. Fore. Deed Gift.

• Robert W. Mays to William A. Bridge, 5.58 AC, Town of Farmville. $114,000.

• Thaddeus L. Lewis to Fred J. Adkins Jr., Lot, Buffalo District. $65,000.

• Robert S. Wooten to Frederick E. Russell, Lots, Town of Farmville. $150,000.

• Stuart W. Bowen to Ibrahim Kurtuluş, Lots, Prospect District. $167,500.

• Virginia L. Lee to Laken Giovanni Lee. Deed Gift.

• Virginia Land & Timber, LLC to Joel R. Hull, Lot, Hampden District. $18,000.

• Kenneth W. Mascetti to Kathleen Hopkins, 0.76 AC, Farmville District. $296,500.

• Blake A. Duffey to Thomas R. Frietas, Lot, Hampden District. $178,000.

• 484 Worsham Road, LLC to Patrick M. Sibold, 4.04 AC, Hampden District. $235,000.

• Imphal Timber LLC to Billy W. Barton Jr., 420.74 AC, Leigh District. $725,000.