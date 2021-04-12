Oley Esther Kernodle went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11. Born June 11, 1933 to the late Joseph Morton Kernodle and the late Bessie Irene Duncan Kernodle.

Esther was the youngest of seven children. She is survived by her brother, Sidney Warren Kernodle, his wife Linnie Noblin Kernodle of Hampden-Sidney and numerous nieces and nephews across three generations. Special nephew, Carl Lee Kernodle, of Farmville, has been a pillar of devotion to her over the years.

Esther was a lifetime member at College Presbyterian Church at Hampden-Sydney, where she served as an elder for six years. She was a registered nurse and received her degree from The Ohio State University. She spent much of her life in home-health care service. The decades of devotion to her many family members at various times in their lives is Esther’s true legacy and testament to life. She touched so many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to College Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 13, Hampden-Sydney, VA 23943 or to the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic, P.O. Box 142, Farmville, VA 23901.