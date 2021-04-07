More than halfway done
Progress is being made on the large maintenance project involving the replacement of decking on the High Bridge. A little more than half of the redecking was completed as of Thursday, April 1. The bridge at High Bridge Trail State Park has been closed since Jan. 18 and is expected to reopen May 18.
You Might Like
Spring Art-on-the-Go bags available soon
This April, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) will have “Hello Spring!” Art-on-the-Go bags ready for pickup beginning... read more