Lancers season ends with loss at Campbell

Leading by just two at halftime, Campbell used a second-half offensive outburst to pull away from Longwood women’s lacrosse in a 19-8 win Saturday.

With the win, their fourth straight, Campbell improved to 5-1 in Big South play as they will advance to the Big South tournament starting April 30. Three Camels recorded hat tricks, while 11 different players scored for the balanced Campbell offense that entered the game ranked second in the Big South in scoring with 12.38 goals per game.

Leading just 7-5 at the halftime break, the Camels turned up the offensive pressure early in the second half. Campbell scored the first three goals of the period, using a 3-0 run over the first 1:59 to extend their lead to 10-5.

Emma Johnson, who ended with four goals to lead the Lancers, and Claire Libby halted the run by scoring consecutive goals to get the Lancers back within three, 10-7, with 24:20 to play.



However, responded with a 9-1 run to close the game—Olivia Holmann scored her three goals in that 20:32 stretch, while five Camels combined for the other six goals of the game-sealing run.

Johnson’s four goals, which tied a season-high, led a Lancer offense that had five different goal scorers. Taylor Blenckstone, Jade O’Connor, Libby, and Haley Moomau all scored once, while Dana Joss racked up a season-high four assists. Joss, a graduate senior, also led the team with four draw controls, and tied for the team lead with three ground balls with Johnson and Lauren Cerretani.

In total, Campbell held an edge in shots of 37-25, including 28-17 in shots on goal. Kylee Wright made nine stops in net for Longwood, while Alex Salim made seven saves while allowing just five goals to lead Campbell—Salim entered Saturday’s game as the Big South leader in save percentage and saves per game, while ranking second in goals-against average. The Camels also held a pivotal edge in draw controls of 21-7, as Julianna Sanchez reached double-digits for the second-straight game with a game-high 10 herself.

Saturday’s finale wrapped up Longwood’s 2021 season and served as the swan song for the careers of five graduating Lancers in Joss, Johnson, Blenckstone, O’Connor, and Riley Hayden. This group led Longwood to 20 wins over the past four seasons, including a program-best second place finish in the Big South in 2019.

Johnson finished with the team lead in goals with 30, adding the second-most ground balls with 29. Joss tallied 19 goals, 15 assists, and led the team with 53 draw controls. Blenckstone scored 14 goals while leading the team with 22 assists, while O’Connor tallied eight goals and 12 points. Goalkeeper Riley Hayden appeared in four games and made two starts, totaling 13 saves.