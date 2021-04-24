Lancers play at noon today; two games Sunday

Due to anticipated inclement weather, Longwood softball’s upcoming home series against Charleston Southern today and Sunday has been adjusted to a single game Saturday and a doubleheader Sunday.

Saturday’s series opener against the Buccaneers at Lancer Field will now begin at noon, followed by a Sunday twinbill beginning at 10 a.m.

The Lancers’ home doubleheader against Howard, originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, has also been canceled due to rescheduling with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The Charleston Southern series will be the second-to-last Big South showdown of the regular season for the third-place Lancers, who will follow with a road doubleheader at future Big South foe North Carolina A&T on May 2 and a three-game set at fellow league frontrunner USC Upstate on May 8-9.

The four-team Big South Championship tournament will run from May 13-15 in Boiling Springs, North Carolina